The Dalles Soda Works rubble

A pile of rubble is all that remained Thursday afternoon of the old “The Dalles Soda Works” building located downtown The Dalles at 800 E. 2nd Street. The demolition and removal was done through the City of The Dalles Brownfield Revitalization Program, which assists with the environmentally sound, safe removal of hazardous building materials to facilitate re-use of potentially contaminated properties.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles and the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency have reported the successful demolition and hazardous material abatement of the property located at 800 E. 2nd Street, commonly referred to as “The Dalles Soda Works” building.

The building was originally built in 1928 and housed many different businesses over the years, including cold storage, food store, warehouse and, most notably, “The Dalles Soda Works” between 1948 to 1960.