THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles and the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency have reported the successful demolition and hazardous material abatement of the property located at 800 E. 2nd Street, commonly referred to as “The Dalles Soda Works” building.
The building was originally built in 1928 and housed many different businesses over the years, including cold storage, food store, warehouse and, most notably, “The Dalles Soda Works” between 1948 to 1960.
Aside from various storage use, the building has been vacant since 1995.
The building was the recipient of funding though the city’s Brownfield Revitalization Program, contributing approximately $18,000 for a Phase 1 Environmental Survey, Phase 2 Environmental Site Assessment, Regulated Building Materials Survey, as well as assisting in abatement and demolition cost estimates. In addition, the Urban Renewal Agency contributed approximately $21,000 toward the abatement and demolition through the agency’s new Incentive Program.
Crestline Construction provided the abatement and demolition services for the project with work occurring during the week of April 24.
