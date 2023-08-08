THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles Local Government Academy is accepting applications. This free program is designed to give civic-minded community members learning experiences that provide participants with the opportunity to learn more about how our local government runs as well as an in-depth view of city operations, services and programs.
The Academy will consist of classroom-style presentations, tours and conversations with city staff and elected officials. All city departments will give presentations, including The Dalles Police department, Public Works, City Manager, City Attorney, Human Resources, Library, Finance, Community and Economic Development and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport.
