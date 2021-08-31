THE DALLES — The Dalles Kiwanis Club has decided to cancel this year’s Steak Feed fundraiser out of care and concern for the community’s health and well-being. The event was initially scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9. This is the second year the important and popular fundraiser has been canceled.
The club wishes to thank its dedicated event committee, board members, club members and everyone who shared in the enthusiasm for Kiwanis’ favorite evening of the year.
The difficult decision to forego the Steak Feed, and the vital funds it raises for local projects, demonstrates Kiwanis’ commitment to the greater good for its community and its members.
To ensure the continuation of the many children’s and literacy programs the local Kiwanis club supports, contributions to The Dalles Kiwanis Club, PO Box 604, The Dalles, OR 97058, are deeply appreciated.
For more information about The Dalles Kiwanis Club and its many projects, visit thedalleskiwanis.org.
Commented