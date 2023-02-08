On Jan. 23, Travel Oregon awarded $1.4 million in grants to organizations throughout the state for a range of projects, from bolstering tourism to increasing accessibility for disabled travelers and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion. Forty-five organizations received grant funds, with only 12 receiving the full possible amount of $50,000, two of which were The Dalles Area and Hood River County chambers of commerce.
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce received $50,000 to support local Latino/a business owners through promotion, delivery of services, and facilitation of networking opportunities.
According to the grant application written by The Dalles Chamber President Lisa Farquharson, the chamber exists to help its members by promoting a positive environment and making sure each business has what they need. However, Farquharson wrote, the chamber has been unable to keep up with the exponential growth of The Dalles Latino/a business community, and has been unable to meet their unique needs.
“We see it as our responsibility to be more inclusive in our delivery of services, translated information, and networking opportunities,” Farquharson wrote.
For this project, the chamber has teamed up with The Next Door and the Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center. In their original application, they received letters of support from the directors of both organizations, Janet Hamada and Gregory Price, as well as from Columbia Gorge Community College President Marta Yera Cronin.
In the grant application, Farquharson outlined some of the responsibilities each organization will have as part of the project. According to the application, the Next Door will help with community outreach and engagement, event coordination and diversity, equity and inclusion training for chamber staff, specifically in the realm of Latino/a outreach. Additionally, they will refer or contract local translators to provide Spanish translations for materials. The Small Business Development Center will help with content and curriculum development, delivery and marketing, as well as outreach communications, which will also be one of the chamber’s responsibilities. They will also coordinate and host training, provide supplies, and manage promotion and advertising. These lists are not complete, and each organization will likely provide additional services as needed.
Farquharson informed The Dalles City Council of the grant at the regular city council meeting Jan. 23. At the meeting, she explained that the main goal of the project is to support the Latino/a community in building and running businesses in a way that’s sustainable long-term.
“They do it and they do it well,” Farquharson said at the meeting. “But we want to give them more tools, so that’s what this grant is for.”
The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, also known as Visit Hood River, also received $50,000 for diversity, equity and inclusion training. Their goal for the grant money is to help “incorporate the voices and perspectives of the community’s cultures and populations in unique and impactful ways,” according to a Visit Hood River press release.
Programming provided by the funds will include equity and bias coaching, as well as a language, culture and representation educator for staff, the board, and member businesses. This educator will focus on Visit Hood River’s inclusivity of community members, specifically those who primarily speak Spanish.
“Visit Hood River is committed to helping build an inclusive culture among residents, business owners, visitors, and other members of our community,” Visit Hood River CEO Katie Kadlub said. “The grant funds awarded by Travel Oregon will supplement existing efforts with additional programming, allowing us to further celebrate all voices and perspectives through outreach, education, best practices for businesses, and more.”
Both projects will take place over the course of the year, as stipulated by Travel Oregon, with their endpoints set for Dec. 31.
