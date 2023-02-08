On Jan. 23, Travel Oregon awarded $1.4 million in grants to organizations throughout the state for a range of projects, from bolstering tourism to increasing accessibility for disabled travelers and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion. Forty-five organizations received grant funds, with only 12 receiving the full possible amount of $50,000, two of which were The Dalles Area and Hood River County chambers of commerce.

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce received $50,000 to support local Latino/a business owners through promotion, delivery of services, and facilitation of networking opportunities.

Lisa Farquharson

Lisa Farquharson