THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council has postponed adopting an amendment to a zoning ordinance that would permit homeless shelters in commercial zones.
According to Community Development Director Alice Cannon, this amendment is part of a push across the state to help make shelter housing more accessible. In an attempt to address the situation, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill in May that requires local governments to allow shelter housing anywhere within the urban growth boundary.
Cannon said the state bill will be in effect until June 2022, since it is an emergency measure. Any shelter created before then will be allowed to remain wherever they were established. By adding this code now, Cannon said they hope to make sure shelters have protection even once the state bill “sunsets,” or goes out of effect.
This amendment will allow shelters to be created in both general commercial and commercial light industrial areas throughout the city. For the commercial light industrial areas, shelters can be established or seasonal, whereas general commercial areas will only allow shelters that obtain approval for a conditional use permit from the planning commission, Cannon said.
Kenny LaPoint, director of Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC), spoke up about concerns regarding the need for a conditional use permit. Because MCCAC is currently working on building a navigation center that will serve as the main shelter in The Dalles, LaPoint said he was concerned that the time and funds needed to get a conditional use permit could put them at risk of losing funding. Originally, the code change listed that shelters must have bathing facilities on site and shade trees in their landscaping. However, Councilor Darcy Long objected to the code requiring on-site bathing facilities. Though the state bill says shelters must have bathing facilities available, it doesn’t specify they must be on site. Long argued that shelters could have off-site bathing for residents, and that specifically requiring it in city code was too limiting.
After much discussion, the council agreed that City Attorney Jonathan Kara and Cannon would return to the planning commission, where they would make the noted changes.
The amendment will be revisited and likely voted on at the next city council meeting on Jan. 10.
