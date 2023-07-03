Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
At the regular city council meeting on June 26, the council honored state champions The Dalles High School softball team, with Mayor Rich Mays awarding city medallions and certificates of recognition to coaches and team members.
Mays gave particular credit to the work of the team and coaches, citing their achievements, including newly-set records, in particular the home run record.
“You hit 70 home runs, smashing the previous record by 17,” Mays said. “The previous record was 53 in 2017 and you guys hit 70 home runs.”
Following this, the Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy also spoke to the council to announce the promotion of city policeman Tyler Caldwell to sergeant. According to Worthy, Caldwell has been with the department since 2015 and was determined, after an in-depth selection process, to be the best fit of the five well-qualified applicants.
“There was agreement among the management staff and team at The Dalles Police Department that Sgt. Caldwell brings the skills, aptitude, leadership and the skills that best meet our needs at the police department,” Worthy said. “Sgt. Caldwell has shown himself to be highly motivated, responsible, and accountable, and he has a true desire to lead, mentor and teach our new officers.”
The city also authorized the expenditure of a $1 option to purchase privately owned land, located adjacent to The Dalles Municipal Watershed. As presented by Public Works Director Dave Anderson, the 3,445 acres has an estimated value of $2.7 million. The Dalles is working with Lupine Forest LLC and The Conservation Fund. These nonprofits are seeking a grant that would pay three quarters of
the projected cost, leaving the city to cover the other $675,000. By paying $1 now, the city reserves the option to purchase the property between now and Dec. 15, 2026.
“The purpose of owning it is to protect water quality. With ownership of the land, we can control what happens on that land, how it’s managed,” Anderson said. “… This is the last significantly-sized, privately-owned parcel within the Watershed. If we manage to acquire ownership of this piece, it’ll pretty much be us and the forest service.”
In other business, the council voted unanimously to ban the use of fireworks in The Dalles until after Sept. 30, though sales of fireworks will still be allowed, with the expectation that those who purchase them will use them for New Year’s or another event outside of the ban date. The public fireworks display over the river will still take place.
This ban by the city falls in line with a similar ban enacted by Wasco County on June 21, which bans fireworks for areas outside of incorporated cities, which are given the ability to enact their own bans.
The city council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 10 at The Dalles City Hall.
Commented