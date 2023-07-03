The Dalles Girsl Softball Team.png

State champions The Dalles softball team pose for a photo at the city council meeting on June 26.

 Rodger Nichols photo

At the regular city council meeting on June 26, the council honored state champions The Dalles High School softball team, with Mayor Rich Mays awarding city medallions and certificates of recognition to coaches and team members.

Mays gave particular credit to the work of the team and coaches, citing their achievements, including newly-set records, in particular the home run record.

Caldwell promoted to Sgt.png

The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy (right) announces the promotion of Sgt. Tyler Caldwell (left). With Caldwell is his 11-year-old son, Kellan. 