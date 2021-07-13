The Beautification Committee announces the May/June award recipient of the Beautification Award. Lynn and Marlene Long (pictured here with The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays) put a lot of thought into making their garden a seasonal delight. Their garden and home is at 2401 Mt. Hood St. and easily viewed from the sidewalk. Contributed photo
The Beautification Committee has also announced the July award recipient of the Beautification Award. Julie and Kevin Ryan (pictured here with Mayor Rich Mays and Columbia Gorge Real Estate Representative Mary Beth Richman) of 508 W. 12th St., are not beautification rookies; they won a similar award 10-plus years ago. Contributed photo
Commented