The Dalles Beautification Committee

Trees on West 10th Street in The Dalles provide shade, improve the quality of soil, air and water, and look beautiful doing it. The Beautification Committee wants to encourage residents to improve their property with trees, and are offering grants to aid in this goal.

 Trisha Walker photo

The City of The Dalles’ Beautification Committee announced their tree grant program on Monday, June 12. With this program, the city will provide grants for The Dalles residents to beautify and improve their property with trees.

The beautification committee states that their mission is to add to the rich cultural history of The Dalles, share the beauty of the community and instill a sense of pride in public, private and communal outdoor spaces. This grant program aims to fulfill that mission with the many benefits that a healthy urban forest provides.