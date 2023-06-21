The City of The Dalles’ Beautification Committee announced their tree grant program on Monday, June 12. With this program, the city will provide grants for The Dalles residents to beautify and improve their property with trees.
The beautification committee states that their mission is to add to the rich cultural history of The Dalles, share the beauty of the community and instill a sense of pride in public, private and communal outdoor spaces. This grant program aims to fulfill that mission with the many benefits that a healthy urban forest provides.
“Trees certainly make our neighborhoods more beautiful but they also increase property value of our homes and enhance economic vitality in business districts,” the beautification committee said in a press release. “On hot summer days, trees provide essential shade to cool our yards and buildings and save energy. Trees improve soil, air and water quality and can also improve our quality of life by boosting our mental and physical health and providing homes to wildlife we value.”
The application, as well as additional information, can be found on the city’s website at thedalles.org/news_detail_T4_R112.php. Interested parties can also email amell@ci.the=dalles.or.us for an application. Applications are due by Sept. 1, and recipients will be notified no sooner than Sept. 15.
