Oregon — An Oregon-based nonprofit organization is launching its own podcast exploring the intersections of behavioral health and criminal justice.
The podcast, titled “The Center Collaborative: Creative Solutions in Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice,” is produced by the Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration (OCBHJI), a specialized division within Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. The series will feature guests representing leadership and other prominent voices from government, the judicial system, public safety, healthcare, and the broader community throughout metropolitan and rural parts of the state.
“One serious issue led to us creating this podcast,” said Chris Thomas, podcast host and Behavioral Health Justice Manager at OCBHJI. “Nobody was talking about what was working. We want this podcast to shine a light on partnerships that are moving the dial, leading to better solutions and outcomes for people who may become involved with the justice system due to experiencing behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, or neurocognitive concerns.”
The podcast is now available on streaming platforms and major distribution channels online. Listeners can subscribe at ocbhji.org/podcast to make sure they receive updates and alerts when new episodes are posted.
The podcast’s first full episode will debut March 3. Episode links will also be available on OCBHJI’s social media accounts.
Thomas hopes the series will not only raise community awareness about partnerships in criminal justice and behavioral health, but also help connect existing agencies with useful resources and contacts.
“These are the kind of conversations that bring us together and make a real difference,” Thomas said.
