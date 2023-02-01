HOOD RIVER — Longtime downtown staple Waucoma Bookstore is undergoing a remodel, so owners Jenny and Muir Cohen have moved to a temporary location at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cohen said you can also order books online at www.waucomabookstore.com, by phone at 541-386-5353 or by email at books@waucomabookstore.com. She posts regular videos on the store’s remodel on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. 