Have you considered a career in teaching?
There’s no time like the present to make a lasting difference in the lives of young students, thanks to a partnership between Columbia Gorge Community College and Oregon State University. The Elementary Education Pathway allows students to complete their first two years at CGCC and then obtain their bachelor’s degree in elementary education from OSU — all without leaving the Columbia Gorge.
Scholarships are available now for awards up to $3,000. The deadline to apply is March 18. Prospective students need to declare an Elementary Education Pathway with an academic adviser, submit a scholarship application, and register for spring term classes at CGCC.
The program began in 2019 through a $175,000 grant from Meyer Memorial Trust. Students from under-represented communities are encouraged to apply, as CGCC and OSU work to diversify the region’s teaching workforce while also addressing the continuing shortage of teachers.
Studies at OSU are conducted online. Students do not need to relocate for their bachelor’s degree.
“Through this program I have learned the skills to be a better mentor, mother, and teacher,” said Jessica Marino, one of several CGCC students already well on their way to becoming teachers. “Working with kids is a dream of mine and with CGCC’s Pathway of Elementary Education I can now focus on that dream. I have always been interested in the way children grow, learn, and develop. I want to make an impact in children’s lives, and teachers are desperately needed.”
Another current student, Julia Cardiel, said the program gives her the chance to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher.
“I will not have to leave The Dalles and move my family to go to a university,” she said. “This is very important to me because having to up and leave a town I have been in for 10 years would be a hard transition for my family.”
A third student, Brigitte Barnes, also noted the importance of not having to leave the area.
“I am able to stay in the Gorge,” Brigitte said. “I was unable to leave because of family and work obligations. I am in my 40s and know that elementary education is my life calling.”
Contact Ryan Brusco, academic adviser, to learn about classes, registration, and declaring a major at rbrusco@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6066. Contact Wendy Patton, executive director of Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, for questions about the application at wpatton@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6104. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.
