THE DALLES — At The Dalles City Council meeting on July 24, one of the large topics of discussion was the potential for a 24-hour public bathroom downtown.
According to City Manager Matthew Klebes, this discussion follows a decision by the city two years ago to renovate the Veterans Building on downtown Federal Street in order to provide a 24-hour bathroom. However, due to the mistreatment and persistent damage to the bathroom, the city has had to limit its hours.
“Since the bathroom was completed, there has consistently been misuse and damage of the facility and I recently ordered the closure of the bathroom to address some of these issues,” Klebes said. “Once conditions improved around the area and we were able to make some of those repairs, I reopened the bathrooms, but only on a dawn to dusk schedule.”
The dawn to dusk schedule is how the city operates some of its other bathroom facilities, including the ones located at Lewis and Clark Park. Klebes said that, as a result of the new schedule, the bathroom conditions have improved.
The bathroom has been a point of contention, Klebes said, as the city had previously received a petition from downtown business owners asking that the bathroom be closed permanently and in its entirety. However, due to the changes brought by the limited hours, Klebes said he believes a complete closure is not necessary.
Despite the difficulties the city has had with maintaining this bathroom, Klebes said he doesn’t believe it rules out the possibility of a 24-hour bathroom.
“I think one of the key challenges with operating this bathroom down on Federal Street as a 24-hour facility is it’s simply not built and designed for this use,” he said. “It’s not in a visible area, it’s heated and cooled and is in an enclosed space that can be locked from the inside with no way of knowing if someone is inside it or not … and it’s simply not durably constructed.”
With these points in mind, Klebes proposed purchasing a bathroom facility designed for the purpose of being available 24 hours, such as the Portland Loo or similar alternatives. In researching the possibility of adding something like this to The Dalles, he said he reached out to other cities, including Astoria, which has a Portland Loo located downtown.
Klebes said that Astoria city staff were pleased overall with the Portland Loo, due to it being built specifically for the purpose of being 24-hour and limiting crime. They cited that it was sturdier and more resilient than their other bathrooms and was intentionally made easy to clean.
This is not the first time a Portland Loo has come before the council. It was discussed two years ago, before the decision to open the Veterans Building bathroom was made. At the time, the proposed location was in the Arco parking lot next to Old St. Peter’s Landmark, Klebes said.
When previously discussed two years ago, the Portland Loo would have cost $140,000 with $50,000 for installation. It has gone up since then, with a base cost of $185,000 before installation costs.
Following Klebes’ presentation, Councilor Tim McGlothlin expressed his firm opposition to putting a Portland Loo in that parking lot. Due to concern from business owners and those living in the area, McGlothlin said he believed a better location needed to be found.
“I would rather spend the money, in a perfect world, to help fund a drug and alcohol treatment facility in our city or help fund a group home to better house individuals that find themselves without a home,” he said.
McGlothlin then proposed putting the public bathroom near The Annex, at the corner of Second Street, as it’s a highly visible location for police monitoring, and it’s in a place where there could be supervision. He also said he believed any public bathroom would need a groundskeeper or someone to keep an eye on the facility at night, mentioning that one option would be using the current Lewis and Clark Park bathrooms and hiring someone to allow admission after hours.
Councilor Darcy Long then voiced her support for a Portland Loo, noting that a lot of the reasons for dissension had already been addressed in the past.
“I feel like maybe we just have to go over it again,” she said. “The Loo really does address all the issues that we’ve talked about. The vandalism, the fact that it’s nearly indestructible. Yes, there is cost upfront, that is true, but the cost only went up because we delayed doing this a couple of years ago.”
Long pointed out that the money already spent on the Veterans Building project, including repairs and cleaning, could’ve been spent on a Loo instead.
“I think we’d be surprised about how much we put into that bathroom when we could’ve just done it once and done it right,” she said.
She pointed out that the Loo is easily managed and cleaned. It also has space at the bottom and top to see if someone is in there or not and how many people, as well as blue lighting to prevent people from doing drugs inside, as they would be unable to locate their veins. She also added that a public 24-hour bathroom would benefit business owners in that they wouldn’t have to worry as much about people going to the bathroom in front of their businesses.
“We have to provide a place,” Long said. “People have to go to the bathroom, that’s just the reality … Clearly to me, the question is ‘where are we gonna put it’ and ‘are we going to get one or two.’ Not ‘are we going to have any.’ That’s not even an option as far as I’m concerned.”
Councilor Scott Randall agreed with Long’s statement, voicing that it’s clear there’s a need, they just need to find a location and determine whether one is enough. He did express disbelief that the Arco parking lot was a good location, however, and thought they would need to find somewhere else.
Mayor Rich Mays stated that he believed the city needed a facility and that since the Loo was “borderline indestructible” and wasn’t unattractive, it was a viable option.
Councilor Dan Richardson supported the city doing more research on the topic, which Klebes agreed could be done. He pointed out that there are many alternatives to the Portland Loo, especially with its cost, and the city could do more research to determine some of those possibilities. He said the city could look at potential locations and could talk to Mid-Columbia Community Action Council about the possibility of putting whatever bathroom they chose near The Annex.
The council agreed that Klebes and the city staff would do more research and return to the council with more information at a future city council meeting.
Commented