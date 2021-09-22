THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council unanimously approved a $1.66 million plan for the funds from the American Rescue Plan with a few reservations at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
Though the council approved the budget, they agreed that they would revisit two largest sums allocated, $650,000 for the property acquisition fund and $400,000 for the rehabilitation of Sorosis Park, as more specifics of exactly how the money would be spent became available.
The ARP budget also included $297,737 to replace lost fuel taxes for 2019 and 2020, $100,000 for police department security and safety, $75,000 for downtown economic development, $70,000 for transitional living programs, $40,000 for traffic safety devices, and $30,000 for the Chamber of Commerce and tourism.
At the meeting, the council also approved $10,000 bonuses for police department lateral hires, with the understanding that the officers would receive the first half of the money after signing on and the second half a year later. City Manager Julie Krueger said that because lateral hires require less training, the plan would save the city approximately $14,000.
In other business, the council awarded a certificate of recognition to Greg and Katie Cummings for their bravery on July 3, when they helped evacuate multiple people from The Dalles Marina Fire.
The council also awarded a certificate of recognition to Traffic Safety Commission member Robert Kuenzinger for “Out of the Box thinking.” Kuenzinger proposed modifying the sequencing for the stoplights at Sixth and Webber to eliminate left turn conflicts.
Additionally, the Beautification Committee also gave a presentation on new welcome signs for The Dalles. Their design concept included a cut out of the Columbia River with a star in the middle, though no designs had been fully completed yet.
The committee had also picked out locations for the signs, which they conceptualized with the help of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The council unanimously approved that the committee proceed with the project.
Finally, the council also hosted an executive session to “conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to negotiate real property transactions.” There was no decision announced when the council returned to open session.
The City Council will meet again at their next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 via Zoom. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube.
Commented