THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council approved a contract for the reconstruction of West 15th Street by Granite Construction at their meeting on Monday.
The contract is for $629,629 and encompasses three blocks between Liberty Street and Garrison. The reconstruction will include the implementation of a new base for the street, repaving and the construction of new ADA compliant ramps on certain sections of sidewalk.
The project will cost $40,227 more than was originally budgeted. This is because there was determined to be a section of curb and gutter that needed to be rebuilt to improve drainage throughout the area.
The needed $40,000 will come out of the fund for the scenic drive stabilization project next year, which currently has $400,000. Next fiscal year’s budget has $140,000 unallocated, which they will use to pay the amount back into the fund.
A start date for the construction was not given.
Commented