THE DALLES — The Dalles’ saw its street filled with eager chocolate-eaters Friday night, as it celebrated its second annual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl.
The crawl, a “walk the town” event similar to First Friday, was planned by Downtown The Dalles and saw more than 25 local businesses keep their doors open until 8 p.m., during which they could provided chocolate- and Valentine’s Day-themed specials and events. Each business was able to pick what they wanted to do for their specials in terms of the theme.
