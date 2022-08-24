Hydro Extrusion plant in The Dalles

Hydro Extrusion at 2929 W. Second St., The Dalles. DEQ levied a nearly $1.3M fine against parent company, Hydro Extrusion USA LLC, for multiple air quality permit violations at the aluminum recycling facility Jan. 8, 2020. The company is now charged with federal clean air violations in August, 2022.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The Illinois-based company that operates an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles, Hydro Extrusion USA, has been charged with violating the Clean Air Act by negligently releasing a hazardous air pollutant from its facility, endangering employees and nearby community members, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Oregon.

Hydro Extrusion USA (Hydro), a limited liability corporation based in Rosemont, Illinois, has been charged by criminal information with negligent endangerment under the Clean Air Act.