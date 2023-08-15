THE GORGE — With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees for several days this week, we encourage the public to take steps to avoid heat-related illness.
Cooling bundles with water, snacks and other essential will be available to the public, and several library cooling centers will be open at various times this week. For more information, please see the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council’s flyer here.
Excessive heat causes more deaths than any other weather-related event in the U.S. Heat-related illnesses can affect anyone at any age, but they are preventable.
The following tips apply to everyone, but please pay special attention if you are 65 or older, if you have existing medical problems like heart disease, if you work outdoors, or if you care for children under the age of 4.
- Find air-conditioned shelter
- Avoid direct sunlight
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Take cool showers or baths
- Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device
- Drink more water than usual, even if you’re not thirsty
- Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar
- Remind others to drink enough water
Keep updated through local news or reliable social media resources on extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
To learn more about preventing heat-related illness, as well as the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, please visit www.oregon.gov/heat.
For weather updates, please visit the National Weather Service (enter your city & state to get a weather forecast): www.weather.gov/forecastmaps.
For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600 or visit on the web atncphd.org or on Facebook at North Central Public Health.
