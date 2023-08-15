Summer Mt Hood

Up on Pine Hollow Road, south of The Dalles and between Eightmile and Pleasant Ridge roads, this old homestead and a dry looking Mount Hood seem to go together.

 Gary Elkinton photo

THE GORGE — With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees for several days this week, we encourage the public to take steps to avoid heat-related illness.

Cooling bundles with water, snacks and other essential will be available to the public, and several library cooling centers will be open at various times this week. For more information, please see the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council’s flyer here.