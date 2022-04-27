THE DALLES — Team System Overload, with robotics students from The Dalles High School and Wasco County 4-H, turned the tables on national favorites and brought home the Division Finalist and Third Place Overall Tournament trophy at the VEX Robotics U.S. Open National Championship held March 28-30.
“This was an incredibly challenging event that we were honored to be invited to. To place third in the U.S. against top teams from across the nation is astounding,” said Wasco County 4-H Coach Lu Seapy.
The three-day event started out rough when the two teams — System Overload and Irrelevant — made it to the tournament in Iowa but the airlines mistakenly sent their robots to Los Angeles.
“It was extremely stressful to be late to the tournament due to an airline mix-up. The kids should be commended for their positive attitudes, hard work and grit,” said Seapy.
“I was really worried when both of our teams had a 0-2 record at the start of the tournament. To have two teams make elimination rounds and one in the top three beats all of my expectations,” said TDHS Coach Chuck Webber.
The two teams had previously earned their spot for the World tournament in Dallas, Texas, in May.
Webber said competition officials allowed students to make up their scores from the individual events they had missed the day before.
By the end of the first day, System Overload was ranked fifth and Irrelevant ranked 17th in their division.
To score points in this year’s robot challenge, robots must be able to pick up rings, score them on posts of various heights, grab and retain mobile goals, and balance and elevate goals and robots on a platform. All the while, opposing teams attempt to de-score and steal various game elements.
Team member and sophomore Jack McAllister said of the event, “There were great robots, but we had a better driver. We had the best driver in the tournament. The driving was very aggressive with other robots trying to clamp on to us and de-score us.”
In the final day of the competition, driver Ian Castaneda mastered evasive driving and was able to grab and retain goals to the consternation of other teams. In the quarterfinals and semifinals matches, the team went on to defeat the number one and two seeds in the tournament but eventually lost to the Division Champions teams out of Kentucky.
Irrelevant entered the elimination rounds as the 15th seed alliance, but did not make it to the quarter finals after a loss to the second seeded alliance team.
“My low point of the tournament was the robot not showing up (until late). My high point was watching our other team upset the number one and number two seeds. They were such good matches” said Makayla Williamson, team Irrelevant.
Systems Irrelevant received an award for excellence in their design, while Systems Overload received an award based on their thorough documentation of their engineering process.
“Being recognized and distinguished in those two areas mean that students have put in a lot of work researching and developing, they have tried different mechanisms and programs, and recognized different opportunities,” Webber said. “Honestly I’m more proud of them getting those awards. We were talking on the bus on the way home about how much they’ve progressed in their design and complexity. They think of things far more complex.”
Webber said the two teams will be facing the top 800 teams of the world in Dallas. But they’re not looking to change much of the project before then.
“I’ve pushed them not to be complacent, but to work on little things, and ask ‘How can we consistently have this result every time?’” he said.
Teams Irrelevant and System Overload are seeking community support for their bid to the World Championship. Individuals interested in supporting the teams can contact charles.webber@nwasco.k12.or.us or call TDHS at 541 506 3400.
