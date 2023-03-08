Sweet 16 for Solstice Pizza

HOOD RIVER — Solstice Pizza celebrated their 16th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by hosting a party of more than 100 friends from local businesses in the hospitality industry and its staff. The woodfire pizza joint has been located in Hood River for nine years after spending their first seven years in Bingen.
“We’re so honored to have been so embraced by this community on both sides of the river,” said Suzanne Baumhackl, who is co-owner with her husband, Aaron. “Our favorite part is having the kids who came as toddlers are now working with us, including both our sons, Jenner (17) and Rune (14).”
