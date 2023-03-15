Vex IQ robotics

Robotics students from Hood River Valley Middle School and Wasco County 4-H teamed up at the Friendly Scrimmage held on Feb. 25 at Hood River Middle School. 

 Contributed photo

IQ robotics teams from Hood River and Wasco counties completed an intense tournament series at the first ever VEX IQ Scrimmage event held at Hood River Middle School Feb. 25.

As the season draws to a close, 10 of the more than 35 Gorge area teams advanced to the VEX IQ State Robotics Championship in Mount Angel on March 4 for the final VEX IQ Competition Slapshot tournament. The action-packed event featured 32 teams who collaborated with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges.

Wy’east robotics students show off their unique build at the December tournament hosted by Chenowith Elementary School and Wasco County 4-H.