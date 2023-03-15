Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
IQ robotics teams from Hood River and Wasco counties completed an intense tournament series at the first ever VEX IQ Scrimmage event held at Hood River Middle School Feb. 25.
As the season draws to a close, 10 of the more than 35 Gorge area teams advanced to the VEX IQ State Robotics Championship in Mount Angel on March 4 for the final VEX IQ Competition Slapshot tournament. The action-packed event featured 32 teams who collaborated with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges.
“This is the first year our region has competed using the VEX IQ robotics platform. I am extremely pleased to be sending 10 teams from the region to the state finals. As all-rookie programs, this is a huge accomplishment for students and coaches alike,” said Lu Seapy, tournament host and coach for Wasco County 4-H ro-botics teams.
Wy’east Middle School teams Dragon Fire, King Eagles, Rock Star, and The Monkeys advanced to the state finals competition along with Roadkill Unicorns and Street Tacos from Hood River Middle School and Disconauts and Brothers and Sister of Steel from The Dalles Middle School/Wasco County 4-H.
“This was our first year facilitating VEX robotics at Wy’east Middle School. The kids worked really hard after school to prototype really cool robots as a team. It was special to see other teams from across the Gorge get together for a friendly competition. We were grateful to Wasco 4-H for hosting such events,” said Wy’east Coach Patrick Getchis.
A scrimmage alliance comprised of teams Allies at Last from Wasco 4-H/TDMS and Roadkill from Hood River Middle School took top honors at the informal event. Second place finishers were Team Vexation and Woodcutters from HRMS. Brothers and Sister of Steel and Street Tacos placed third. Teams Flying Dutchman and Thunderbots from South Wasco School began competing in January and nabbed fourth place in the scrimmage.
“Robotics is great because it brings students from many different backgrounds and shows them the value of teamwork, problem solving, and effort. It is also great to see so many adults who want to help kids explore something that is very fun,” said HRMS coach David Scharfenberg.
In this year’s game, Slapshot, students build mechanisms that can collect discs from dispensers of varying heights and designs and receive points based on the scoring zone the discs rest in. Some scoring zones are very challenging to reach. Participants strive to succeed by strategically executing the game with robots they designed, built, and programmed using VEX IQ.
The VEX IQ Competition serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills, such as teamwork, ingenuity, and project management. These skills are honed through building robots and collaborating with like-minded students from the community.
“Without the help of family, friends, and volunteers, events like this would not happen. We thank everyone for their help,” said Scharfenberg.
Wasco County 4-H Robotics would specifically like to thanks sponsors Oregon State University, the Oregon Community Foundation, and the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.
Commented