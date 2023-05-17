Evan Fuller

The Dalles High School (TDHS) sophomore Evan Fuller pauses for a photo while the TDHS esports team practices in their new gaming lab.

The Dalles High School (TDHS) has welcomed a new sports league into its ranks — esports.

The TDHS esports club is a STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) after school program where members play popular video games — such as Valorant, Rocket League, Minecraft and 10-Minute Chess — competitively against other players and teams from around the region and the country. Part of the High School Esports League (HSEL) — a nationally recognized and STEM.org accredited competitive gaming organization — players can win thousands of dollars in academic scholarships, both for themselves and for their program. The idea to start the club at TDHS initially came from sophomore Evan Fuller, who had seen a video on social media about the HSEL, and pitched the idea to graphic design teacher Leah Ferguson.

Esports team TDHS

The Dalles High School esports club poses for a group photo. Pictured left to right, Coach Adam Fourcade, Evan Fuller, Jackson Warren, Benjamin Dahl, Andrew Ascencio, Aiden Chanter, Ari D’Urso, Luis Delgado, Club Adviser Leah Ferguson and Erik Garcia. 
The Dalles esports club practices while club coach Adam Fourcade looks on.
The Dalles esports club practices.