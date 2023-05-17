The Dalles High School (TDHS) has welcomed a new sports league into its ranks — esports.
The TDHS esports club is a STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) after school program where members play popular video games — such as Valorant, Rocket League, Minecraft and 10-Minute Chess — competitively against other players and teams from around the region and the country. Part of the High School Esports League (HSEL) — a nationally recognized and STEM.org accredited competitive gaming organization — players can win thousands of dollars in academic scholarships, both for themselves and for their program. The idea to start the club at TDHS initially came from sophomore Evan Fuller, who had seen a video on social media about the HSEL, and pitched the idea to graphic design teacher Leah Ferguson.
“He came up to me one day during class and had asked if I would be willing to start esports,” said Ferguson. “He had everything worked out. He’s like, ‘Okay, this is what we got to do. We’re gonna talk to this person, then we’re gonna go talk to this person, and then we’re gonna do this.’ [He was] like, ‘I’ll do everything, you just have to say that you’ll be the teacher.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, sure. I’ll support you.’”
“Valorant specifically is a team based game and a tactics based game, so it requires complex thinking, strategy and communication, which helps build social skills and team building,” said Fuller, recounting his initial pitch to Ferguson about starting the program, “and it just teaches you leadership too, if you take the leader initiative, which was the pitch I gave to Miss Leah, and then she was like, ‘That sounds awesome, let’s do it.’”
When the club didn’t initially take off as an after-school program at the high school, Ferguson and Fuller turned to CyberMind gaming, a former PC gaming center in The Dalles. According to Ferguson, CyberMind owner Tyler Smith had been interested in helping get a high school esports team started, and would often donate an hour a week of game time to allow students to practice. “We went down to CyberMind, and that was Tyler. And Tyler and him [Fuller] had been talking about it because Tyler had been trying to get it started for a while,” said Ferguson. “I think that was like a Monday, and then we met the Tyler on Tuesday, and then Wednesday was our club fair here at the high school … and I had over 45 kids sign up for esports.
“I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I agreed to do it, I just thought I was being a nice teacher,” laughed Ferguson.
In a particularly well-timed twist of fate, in September 2022, just after the club’s initial start, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced it would be partnering with Playfly esports through June 2025, according to their website, to “help gauge the interest and feasibility of high school esports in Oregon while providing a comprehensive scholastic esports solution which includes competition, curriculum, and coaches’ resources,” meaning “member schools and their teams will be able to compete in multiple popular game titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, League of Legends, and more.”
“Esports is officially recognized [as a sport], that happened probably … about two months after we put the team together,” said Fergsuon.
The club, whose numbers have fluctuated over time, would get together an hour a week at CyberMind to practice together for the HSEL’s spring major, being coached by community volunteer Adam Fourcade.
“Adam’s awesome because he’s pretty experienced in a lot of different things … and he loves connecting with the kids,” said Feguson, “we’re so lucky to have him.”
Esports Fall and Spring major tournaments, according to the Generation esports website, “consist of a two-week preseason, eight weeks of regular-season matches, and two and a half weeks of playoffs/finals.” According to the HSEL website, $100,000 worth of academic scholarships are up for grabs in the 2023 Nationals tournament, with total prizes ranging from $1,500 to $25,000, depending on the game and whether the event is held virtually or in person. Players who win scholarships will receive their awards once enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution, when a check will be made payable directly to the institution.
“So that’s what’s cool about it [the scholarships] is each individual student gets one, and then the school’s program gets one so that they can upgrade their equipment and use that for whatever they need to use it for,” said Ferguson. “The other cool thing … there’s a lot of colleges that have esports, like professional esports teams now, and so they’re starting to recruit and scout.”
In an unfortunately timed twist of fate, CyberMind Gaming closed its doors in the first week of the Spring Major competition. Without equipment or a space to play, the club could not participate in this year’s competition. While disappointing, there was a ray of light at the end of the tunnel. According to Ferguson, fellow staff member Taylor Alsheimer spoke with the principal on behalf of the club about potentially using equipment, which ignited renewed interest and support for the club as an after-school program. The club was not only given a space to practice in, but also received funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) grant, which provides funding for “after school, weekend, and/or summer school academic enrichment opportunities for students attending high priority and low-income schools to help them meet local and state academic standards in subjects such as reading and mathematics,” according to Oregon.gov. “There were just a lot of things that just kind of fell into place, and so we now have our own lab, which is awesome, and then the other cool thing about that is as long as there’s an adult … they can practice, so we are not limited to one hour a week,” said Ferguson. “So we missed spring major, but we’re excited.”
“At this point, we’re all just one big group of friends,” said sophomore Luis Delgado.
When asked what skills they believe they are gaining and utilizing by participating in esports, the club members concurred that teamwork, problem solving and communication are major factors. “Even though we haven’t fully played together, and we don’t really know each other’s plays by heart, over time you will learn, like, crazy amounts of teamwork and there’s gonna be chemistry, you’re just gonna know the person,” said sophomore Andrew Ascencio, who has prior experience playing on a “top three tier” team, and was at one point ranked number 2,000 in North America in Valorant. “When you play with these guys consistently … and you play a team that stomps you, you sit there and wonder ‘why?’. And you have to look at it. Everything. ‘Was it the comp? Was it the way you played? Was it the way you played off your teammates? … At the end of day, it’s a team-based game. It’s going to be problem solving and teamwork.”
The esports club plans on continuing to practice so they can participate in tournaments in the upcoming year. They are always seeking more club members and volunteers, and hope that in the future, a middle school espots club can eventually be started.
“Those kids have been they have been pushing for this since the beginning,” said Ferguson. “I’m so impressed with them.”
The club wanted to thank Smith for donating time and allowing them to practice at CyberMind, District 21 for their ongoing support, AmeriTitle for donating equipment to their club, as well as the support of Director of After School Programing Jamie Kerr.
If you are interested in volunteering as a coach for the esports club, contact Leah Ferguson at fergusonl@nwasco.k12.or.us.
Commented