The campaign display was created by The Dalles Beautification Committee member Connie Krummrich. 

The Dalles Beautification Committee continues to work in cleaning up the city.

Stop The Drop

Committee member Connie Krummrich is prepared for another year taking the Stop The Drop Campaign into schools. The program educates and instills community pride in students and the community.

The Dalles’ “Stop The Drop” campaign is featured in a Second Street window display at the old Tony’s building on Federal Street downtown The Dalles. 

The display windows at the Tony’s building, Second and Federal, are decorated to draw attention to the campaign. For additional information or to assist, contact her at krumson@centurylink.net.

Joining the in weekly cleanup efforts is Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda, co-host with the Beautification Committee of litter pickup efforts on Saturdays.

The cleanup are Saturdays, 10 a.m. and begin at Thompson Park. All are welcome to pitch in for the cleanup.

Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda continues to host Saturday cleanups each month.

Cleanups are scheduled through the summer on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.

For information, contact Rachel at 208-757-3632.