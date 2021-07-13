The Dalles Beautification Committee continues to work in cleaning up the city.
Stop The Drop
Committee member Connie Krummrich is prepared for another year taking the Stop The Drop Campaign into schools. The program educates and instills community pride in students and the community.
The display windows at the Tony’s building, Second and Federal, are decorated to draw attention to the campaign. For additional information or to assist, contact her at krumson@centurylink.net.
All Together The Dalles
Joining the in weekly cleanup efforts is Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda, co-host with the Beautification Committee of litter pickup efforts on Saturdays.
The cleanup are Saturdays, 10 a.m. and begin at Thompson Park. All are welcome to pitch in for the cleanup.
Cleanups are scheduled through the summer on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
For information, contact Rachel at 208-757-3632.
