If you follow “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings on Twitter, you would’ve seen that he recently plugged a new book by The Dalles native, and fellow “Jeopardy!” champ, Jeff Stewart.

And you’ll have a chance on Saturday, June 22, to meet Stewart at a signing for his book, “Living: Inspiration from a Father with Cancer,” at the Sunshine Mill Winery, 901 E. 2nd St., from 6-7 p.m.