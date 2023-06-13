If you follow “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings on Twitter, you would’ve seen that he recently plugged a new book by The Dalles native, and fellow “Jeopardy!” champ, Jeff Stewart.
And you’ll have a chance on Saturday, June 22, to meet Stewart at a signing for his book, “Living: Inspiration from a Father with Cancer,” at the Sunshine Mill Winery, 901 E. 2nd St., from 6-7 p.m.
The event will feature a book signing, a reading, a question and answer session, and even some trivia. Stewart’s book is available locally at Klindt’s Booksellers, or on Amazon, and will also be available for purchase at Sunshine Mill.
“What inspiration would you leave your kids if you might be dying from cancer? That's what Jeff Stewart, a molecular biologist, Jeopardy! champion, and father of seven, answers in Living, a book of wisdom and grace,” a blurb about the book said.
The book features Stewart’s own amazing life story, from his childhood in The Dalles to winning the Jeopardy! College Tournament of Champions in 1994, and then making a key discovery about autoimmune disease and inventing a popular biotech valuation method.
Woven throughout is his informative, frank and even sometimes funny cancer story, interspersed with 100 insightful life lessons for his children.
Stewart’s book not only got wide exposure from Jennings, but was also featured on NPR, which called the book “Insider advice for anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.”
The book has reached the top spot on Amazon in several categories.
Stewart learned he had cancer last July when he was preparing to be a kidney donor and pre-operation tests showed he had two separate kinds of cancer.
He has completed treatment and is now waiting to see if he stays cancer-free for at least two years, which would mean a normal lifespan, or if his cancer returns, which would mean a quick death.
“One thing a serious cancer diagnosis has taught me is that friends and family are what really matter. It’s a gift to reconnect with friends old and new,” Stewart said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing people I haven’t seen since my days on Jeopardy!” he added.
“Those who have read the book have told me that hearing my own cancer journey helped their cancer journey—or that of a loved one—seem less frightening. It’s a gift to be able to help in a dark moment. I’m glad to be there to show what’s around the next corner,” he said.
“I’m so fortunate to have a supportive Jeopardy! community. Ken Jennings was kind enough to read the book before publication and provide his review,” Stewart said.
Jennings called the book “A moving message-in-a-bottle full of aphorism and insight.”
And Cover to Cover Book Beat called it, “Flat out one of the best books I’ve read in years. A major new talent.”
Stewart is looking forward to the visit home and added, “The Dalles is and always will be my hometown.”
