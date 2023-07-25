Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States. You can become ill from the heat if your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off. The main things affecting your body’s ability to cool itself during extremely hot weather are:

High humidity. When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to.