Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States. You can become ill from the heat if your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off. The main things affecting your body’s ability to cool itself during extremely hot weather are:
High humidity. When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to.
Personal factors. Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather.
Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness, but everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and death during hot weather:
Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
Schedule outdoor activities carefully: Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen, and pace yourself.
Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
Never leave children or pets in cars.
Check the local news for health and safety updates.
