The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Starlight Parade with Community Tree Lighting on Nov. 26.
The Starlight Parade will start at 6 p.m. and the Community Tree Lighting will immediately follow the parade. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will have cocoa, cookies, coffee, and popcorn at the office to help kick off the Christmas season with holiday cheer.
Before the parade gets started head down to the Downtown Country Festival. New this year, the festival will take place in the parking lot behind Route 30 Bottles & Brews from 1-4 p.m. This family fun event will host pictures with Mrs. Claus, games, food, animals, vendors, crafts, and fun.
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 27. Watch for local specials throughout The Dalles.
“This year we want to encourage you to support our local businesses as you shop for friends and family,” said a chamber press release. “You can find a list of these Shop Small deals on our website TheDalles-Chamber.com and on our Facebook page.
“Our community’s safety is of the utmost concern, and we will be following all state guidance’s and COVID requirements,” continued the release.
More information, contact the chamber at 541-296-2231 or Events@TheDallesChamber.com.
