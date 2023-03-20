Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate team members attended the Southern Oregon Regional Tournament in Medford March 11-12. They competed against 14 Oregon high schools.
“The Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team Eagles competed well at the two day tournament,” said Coach Ann McDonald.
Making it to the final round at the tournament were junior India Hargrave, International Extemp; sophomore Mia Farlow, Dramatic Interpretation; and sophomore Riley McNamara and freshman Abbey Carsley, both in US Extemp.
Additionally, Hargrave earned a spot for the South Oregon region to compete at the National Speech and Debate Tournament this June in Arizona, with Farlow as an alternate.
