This listing will be updated as information comes in.
Stevenson Warming Shelter has extended hours during times of severe weather conditions, such as we are experiencing this week. "Please help us share this vital information through social media and other outlets you may have available," said a press release. Click on the WAGAP Facebook link below and then please share/like/comment if you are able: www.facebook.com/wagap.org/posts/1979950588813191.
The Hood River Library Curbside Services will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11, due to inclement weather.
The vocal recital scheduled for Feb. 13-14 at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles, has been rescheduled for Feb. 20 (7 p.m.) and Feb 21 (noon).
North Central Public Health District is planning to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. If clients do not feel comfortable attending due to the weather, they may call the on the day of the clinic only at 541-288-3374 to cancel. The phone is not monitored except during clinic hours.
School information:
Horizon Christian School: Classes have been canceled for Feb. 12.
Hood River County School District: Limited in-person instruction (LIPI) has been canceled for Feb. 11-12.
Mill A School District: Closed. Remote learning day; teachers will contact students with assignment and/or class Zoom info.
White Salmon School District: Thursday remote learning only. No in-person, small groups, or extra-curricular. Friday meals for the week will be pick-up only at Henkle Middle School central kitchen from 6-10 a.m.
Lyle School District: All Classes in person/remote will be released at noon; all afternoon and evening activities are canceled.
Wishram School District: Closed but operating remotely.
OCDC Headstart: Odell and The Dalles closed but operating remotely Feb. 11-12.
Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: All sites will be closed to in-person, but virtual services will be offered.
