Win funding and exposure
Wasco County Innovation Initiative partners have launched a small business pitch competition that invites entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and compete for a chance to win funding and exposure.
The application deadline is May 17 and selected applicants will be enrolled in pitch coaching provided by Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center and Oregon Startup Center. The competition is open to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Wasco, Sherman and Hood River counties, who are seeking financial support and a platform to showcase their products or services.
Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea in front of a panel of judges comprising of industry experts and investors, with the chance to win a grand prize of $7,000 in funding. Additional cash prizes will be awarded for second place, third place and the audience’s favorite pitch.
“We are excited to host this competition as a platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and take their business to the next level,” said Gregory Price, director of the Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center.
The competition aims to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation and provide a networking opportunity for participants. In addition to funding, winners will receive valuable exposure to potential investors, customers and business partners.
To participate, applicants can complete an application outlining their business idea, including a description of their product or service, target market, and growth strategy. Selected applicants will be invited to pitch their idea in front of the judges at a live event, where they will have the opportunity to answer questions and receive feedback. The application is available at forms.gle/EpgZCbT5EceSd6md6.
“We are looking for passionate and driven individuals who have a vision for their business and are committed to making it a reality,” said Price.
The live event, Gorge Pitch Fest, will take place June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles.
Wasco Innovation Initiative partners involved in this event include Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center, Port of The Dalles, Columbia Gorge Community College, Business Oregon and the Wasco County Economic Development Commission. This event is hosted partially thanks to a grant received from Business Oregon Rural Opportunities Initiative and is supported by a list of sponsors.
This event is also accepting additional sponsors to provide funding for the cash prize. Learn more at mcedd.org/gorge-pitch-fest or email planning committee chair Carrie Pipinich at carrie@mcedd.org.
