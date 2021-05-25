Skyline Health is offering the Pfizer vaccination to youth age 12 to 17 Tuesday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., in its downstairs meeting space located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon, Wash. An appointment is required and vaccinations are free of charge.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use by those who are ages 12-17. The other COVID vaccines in the United States made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only available to people ages 18 and older.
To schedule an appointment, call 509-493-1051. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the minor. For more information about COVID vaccinations visit www.cdc.gov.
XXX
Commented