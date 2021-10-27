‘Severely limited response’ anticipated
CARSON — Skamania County Fire District 1 (SCFD 1) manpower and response capabilities have been reduced by nearly half due to the Washington state Oct. 18 deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of emergency responders, according to a district press release.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Proclamation by Governor Jay Inslee mandated vaccination of all Health Care Providers, including employees, contractors and volunteers, who were required to provide proof of vaccination.
According to a press release from SCFD 1, the district, following consultation with district legal counsel and review of information provided by regional fire service leaders determined members legally fall under the Governor’s mandate because of their role in performing medical functions in their official course of duty.
“Skamania Fire District No. 1 Commissioners are following their legal counsel’s advice in response to the State of Emergency imposed Governor’s Proclamation,” the release stated. The district “offered reasonable accommodations for all personnel that have submitted religious or disability-related/medical exemptions as per the mandate.” The district also adopted a temporary policy amendment offering members a six-month leave of absence which would provide them an opportunity to weigh their options and await the results of any legal challenges that may have been brought as a result of this mandate,” the release stated.
•••
“This reduction in staffing may result in severely limited ability . ..for the district to respond to calls for service, and may require the increased need for mutual aid,” the district stated. Effected call types may include, but are not limited to, illegal burn/smoke investigation calls, structure fires, wildland fires and public outreach.
“A decrease in fire district responders can lead to detrimental impacts to the health and safety of the communities that we serve,” the district stated.
As a result of the reduction in staffing, district residents will see:
A reduction in the district’s ability to protect occupants and property in the event of a structure fire, and to keep a fire from reaching adjacent homes and land.
Less response to motor vehicle collisions, resulting in less traffic control, and more dangerous conditions on the roadway when assisting the injured, and longer wait times for other motorists.
Reduced response to wildfires could lead to larger areas burned, greater loss of life and property, including homes and businesses, and future financial and health challenges for community members.
•••
According to district leadership, “For greater than 60-years our volunteers have provided fire protection services to our community with little, if any, thought for their own safety. They have answered the call in the middle of dinner, the middle of church and in the middle of the night. Now, due to circumstances that have eliminated the district’s ability to manage their own resources, we find ourselves in a very precarious situation.”
Residents in the SCFD 1 service area are cautioned to take extra care, with the understanding that response times in case of emergency may be greatly increased, the district stated.
