HOOD RIVER — Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center will be offering a 40 hour Basic Mediation Training to the Gorge community in May. The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 and Friday, May 19 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River.
“This fun and highly interactive training will acquaint participants with the philosophy and skills needed in order to have a working knowledge of the role of an impartial mediator,” said a press release. “Whether participants want to become a mediator in private practice, volunteer mediator with Six Rivers, or act as a third party for others (such as employees or family members in conflict situations), all will find this course invaluable. The skills taught in this training are easily transferable and designed to improve communication and enhance relationships in all settings.”
