The late Wasco County Commissioner Sherry Holiday (above, on left), was honored in March as the county’s first woman commissioner with a plaque (at left) honoring her years of service as a commissioner. The plaque is part of a display located on second floor of the Wasco County Courthouse. Current commissioners, also displayed on the wall (pictured below), honored Holiday at their mid-March meeting in honor of Women’s National History Month.
