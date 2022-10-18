The Sherman County Senior Center and OSU Sherman County Extension are partnering to bring a series of free, drop-in nutrition classes to local residents. This program for older adults is called “Seniors Eating Well.”
The free classes will be held Mondays through Nov. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sherman County Senior Center in Moro.
The classes are designed to help seniors take better control of their health with lessons on cooking healthy foods, exercising safely, and obtaining or maintaining a healthy weight, said a press release.
Participants are welcome to join one or all of the weekly sessions and are encouraged to bring a friend.
The Senior Center lunch is available for $8 regular price and $5 for folks over 60. Get your lunch and join the class in the conference room.
