Oregon Century Farm and Ranch Program seeks applications for Century and Sesquicentennial Awards.
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 award year for the Oregon Century Farm and Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously farmed portions of their family acreage for the past 100 or 150 years are invited to apply.
The Oregon Century Farm and Ranch application and program guidelines are available at centuryfarm.oregonfb.org.
