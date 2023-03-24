breaking
Seven-car pileup reported near Cascade Locks
- Staff Report, Columbia Gorge News
A seven-car motor vehicle crash has been reported on I-84 East in the milepost 53.5 area, near Cascade Locks. At this time, no injuries have been reported, but it is advisable to avoid the area if possible.
