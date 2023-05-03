CGN Senior News Scott McKay

I’ve been thinking (I know, don’t believe everything your mind tells you) about the book Being Mortal written by Atul Gawande, a surgeon, writer, and public health researcher. In this thought-provoking book, he reminds us that contrary to popular culture and marketing hype, we will not live forever. And unfortunately, most of us are not prepared to deal with this eventuality. As we age, we may try to do all the right things: Being mentally engaged, staying physically active, and eating right, but like the tires on a ‘65 Mustang, we will eventually wear out.

But there is good news. Atul Gawande highlights the research of Laura Carstensen, a professor of psychology at Stanford University. Her work has shown that as we acknowledge our mortality, it changes our perspective on life, or as she says, “how we seek to spend our time may depend on how much time we perceive ourselves to have.”