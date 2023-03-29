CGN Senior News Scott McKay

In her Feb. 16 opinion piece in the Washington Post titled “Gen Z might not want to drive. Gen Old shouldn’t,” 84-year-old Elaine Soloway urges her generation to “Please STOP driving!”

That may be a little extreme and stereotyping older adults — although she lives in Chicago and who would want to drive in any large city? But even around here, we’ve probably known someone we think should stay off the roads, hang up the keys and sell the car.