Do you feel you have lost your intellectual edge? That you may not be as mentally nimble as you once were? Join the party. But don’t fret because recent brain research suggests even though the mature brain may not be as quick, it does produce better decisions. (At least that’s what I keep reminding myself!)
Below is a quiz sent to me by Dan Erickson 10 years ago. It may or may not tell you anything about your intelligence, but I found it fun and challenging — frustratingly challenging!
But did I say it was fun? Well, I’ll let you decide.
If you can answer correctly 18 out of 24, you will have done as well as Dan when he was a younger man. For myself, I won’t testify to how many I could solve this time around. I’m pleading the right not to incriminate my intelligence.
Each of the following phrases contains the initials of words that will make it correct. See if you can find the missing words. (Example: 16 = O in a P. Answer: Ounces in a Pound) Ready, set, GO!
1) 26 = L of the A; 2) 1001 = A N; 3) 7 = W of the W; 4) 12 = S of the Z; 5) 54 = C in a D (with the J); 6) 9 = P in the S S. 7) 88 = P K; 8) 13 = S on the A F; 9) 32 = D F at which W F; 10) 18 = H on a G C; 11) 90 = D in a R A; 12) 200 = D for P G in M; 13) 8 = S on a S S; 14) 3 = B M ( S H T R ); 15) 4 = Q in a G; 16) 24 = H in a D; 17) 1 = W on a U; 18) 5 = D in a Z C; 19) 57 = H V; 20) 11 = P on a F T; 21) 1000 = W that a P is W; 22) 29 = D in F in a L Y; 23) 64 = S on a C.
•••
The singer/actress who during her television variety show each week sang “See the U.S.A. in Your Chevrolet” was Dinah Shore. Since I had to submit this column early because of the long Labor Day weekend, I’ll mention everyone who sent in the correct answer next week.
This 1973 American coming-of-age comedy film set in Modesto, Calif., in 1962 was directed by George Lucas and starred Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, and Cindy Williams. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of the film that portrayed cruising and early rock ‘n’ roll through a series of adventures of a group of teenagers over the course of a night? E-mail your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788 or send it with the name of the actress who played the blonde in the T-bird.
•••
It looks like I am running out of space and time. So here are the answers to just the first 14 “Quantagories” — you have one more week to figure out the rest. But if you can’t wait, you can find the answers at www.midcolumbiaseniorcenter.com under the tab Brain Challenges.
1) 26 = Letters of the Alphabet; 2) 1001 = Arabian Nights; 3) 7 = Wonders of the World; 4) 12 = Signs of the Zodiac; 5) 54 = Cards in a Deck (with the Joker); 6) 9 = Planets in the Solar System. 7) 88 = Piano Keys; 8) 13 = Stripes on the American Flag; 9) 32 = Degrees Fahrenheit at which Water Freezes; 10) 18 = Holes in a Golf Course; 11) 90 = Degrees in a Right Angle; 12) 200 = Dollars for Passing Go in Monopoly; 13) 8 = Sides on a Stop Sign; 14) 3 = Blind Mice (See How They Run).
•••
Well, it’s been another week, proving once again there is no such thing as normal.
Until we meet again, remember the words of the venerable philosopher W.C Fields, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. There’s no point in being a damn fool about it.”
“Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.”
— Old farmer from Fossil
•••
Nutritious home-delivered meals and pick-ups are available for anyone over 60. For more information, you can call the meal site in your area.
Hood River Valley Adult Center at 541-386-2060 — now open for in-person dining;
Sherman County Senior and Community Center at 541-565-3191 — now open for in-person dining;
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels at 541-298-8333;
Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office at 509-773-3757 or the White Salmon office at 509-493-3068;
Skamania County Senior Services at 509-427-3990.
