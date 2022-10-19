Senior News Scott McKay

A few of us are perennials always blooming, a few more are late bloomers and the rest of us are just hoping to bloom someday. Last July I wrote about one of the secrets of living life to the fullest from Connie Goldman’s book “Secrets to Becoming a Late Bloomer: The secret of gardening." Another of her 14 secrets is creativity.

Many people view creativity as a rare talent that few possess, which allows these gifted individuals to create beautiful and imaginative paintings, songs, or stories. But Connie describes creativity in much broader terms, where every day we have the opportunity to look at a situation with “beginner’s eyes,” to see in fresh ways, with open and accepting minds.