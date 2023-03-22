CGN Senior News Scott McKay

When you listen to a favorite old song, smell a certain perfume, or browse through a photo album, does it trigger images and emotions long forgotten? This nostalgia — the emotions caused by remembering something from the past — has been described by Angela Carter as the vice of the aged. “We watch so many old movies our memories come in monochrome.” And John Thorn uses the Greek description to define nostalgia as the pain of not being able to return to one’s home and family.

Nostalgia is often considered detrimental to your emotional well-being. If you are constantly comparing your current situation to the past and wishing you could return to the “good old days,” it can create a sense of loss, isolation and a corresponding disconnect from the present.