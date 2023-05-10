CGN Senior News Scott McKay

May is Older Americans Month — a time for all of us to acknowledge the many contributions and achievements of older Americans. This year’s theme is “Aging Unbound,” which reminds us to take the opportunity to explore a wide range of new experiences without defining what we can or should do by our age.

But doesn’t that seem contradictory to what I wrote last week — that according to Laura Carstensen, a professor of psychology at Stanford University, when we consider our mortality our perspective on life changes to focusing on the here and now, the everyday pleasures, and the people closest to us instead of focusing on new experiences and taking chances?