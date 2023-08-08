Do you ever fear you will become that friend or neighbor who can’t remember when he told what to whom?
I do. Many times when writing this column I can’t recall if I have previously shared the same story, repeated the same quote — or even if I am repeating this fear of repeating myself!
As we age, our brain changes. We are slower remembering names with faces, reading everything three times to remember what we read (or is that just me!), and being more easily distracted, which is all normal. But many of us fear what we are experiencing is not normal, but the early stages of dementia.
To better understand dementia, I attended the “Getting to Know Dementia” class based on Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care. She wants to change the conversation around dementia and show how all of us can support people with dementia.
Here is a little of what I learned:
What’s the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
In simple terms, dementia is like an umbrella covering several diseases affecting memory and other cognitive abilities, including Lewy Body, Vascular Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia, and the most common, Alzheimer’s.
Dementia is more than just Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s is more than just memory problems — it also affects your visual and tactile senses.
What are the four truths about dementia?
1. At least two parts of the brain are dying: One related to memory and another part.
2. It is chronic — can’t be fixed.
3. It is progressive — it gets worse.
4. It is terminal — it will kill, eventually.
That is tough to hear. Although there have been drugs approved to slow down the disease, there is no magic cure. It is terminal, but isn’t life terminal? (Somehow that still doesn’t make me feel any better!)
How should we consider the progression of dementia?
Since dementia is so debilitating, we naturally focus on the loss — on the seven stages of decline.
But here’s the key point. Teepa Snow wants us to celebrate what the person still has. In her Positive Approach to Care, she uses her GEMS dementia classification model that, unlike the traditional models, focuses on the skills and abilities a person has, not what they have lost.
Every stage she describes is a different gem where the individual can still shine.
Doesn’t dementia rob a person of their dignity?
No, it is our reaction to them that does.
Think about it. How do we treat someone with dementia? Do we argue about what we consider inappropriate or their irritating stubbornness — even if it doesn’t harm anyone? Or do we focus on the relationship which is most critical?
Do we see inappropriate behaviors as “Problem Behaviors”? Or do we reframe them and see them as expressing “Unmet Needs” while considering the person’s perspective and what is trying to be communicated?
Dementia is a challenging disease. But by better understanding dementia and the effects of brain changes, celebrating what is still there, and treating the person with respect and compassion, we can change our perspective and as a community, better support people with dementia and reduce the stigma that is associated with it.
•••
BRAIN TEASE: Another number puzzle.
2+10=24, 3+6=27, 7+2=63, and 5+3=???.
Is the answer 40, 44, 60, or 56?
•••
The hit song “No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach’s In)” was based on the music from the Alka-Seltzer commercial. I received correct answers from Nancy Higgins, Donna Mollet, Dave Lutgens, Rebecca Abrams, Deborah Medina, Rose Schulz, Jess Birge, and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket is Maria Kollas, whom Alka-Seltzer reminded of the mineral water she grew up with.
•••
At Sun Records, Sam Phillips discovered and first recorded musicians such as Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, and this recording artist nicknamed “The Killer.” For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was the pianist, singer, and songwriter described as “rock ‘n’ roll’s first great wild man”? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with a 45 record of “Great Balls of Fire,” the first record I ever owned.
•••
Well, it’s been another week thinking in the back of my mind, “There’s something missing!” Until we meet again, enjoy the dawn of each new day.
•••
“The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time.”
— Friedrich Nietzsche
•••
•••
ANSWER: 56
