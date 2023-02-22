CGN Senior News Scott McKay

How many times do we tell ourselves, “That’s too much effort,” “I’m too tired tonight,” or “Oh, I’ve never done that before, and I’m not going to start now.” I certainly have.

Joan Chittister in her book, “The Gift of Years,” points out that one of the challenges we face in old age is that we start acting like what society tells us is old — limiting ourselves by creating justifications for our complacency so we stop living to the fullest and stop having fun. As Lowell Thomas once said, “The secret of my vigor and activity is that I have managed to have a lot of fun.”