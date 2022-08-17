Senior News Scott McKay

Besides inflation and gas prices, the next biggest concern for many Americans is the cost of housing — and that includes for us older adults.

Like myself, many older adults have been living in their house for decades, not interested in moving except that there is just too much space. And then there is the hassle of fixing problems that always seem to pop up. What I used to repair myself, I now want to hire professional help with, which is worth it but can be expensive — let me restate that, is expensive! So there comes a time to move and cash out that equity you have earned in your house.