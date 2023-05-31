CGN Senior News Scott McKay

Whether you call it talking, conversing, dialoguing, or just schmoozing, expressing yourself clearly so you are understood can be a challenge. As George Bernard Shaw once said, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”

But effective communication is essential for family, caregivers and spouses to avoid conflicts and help improve and maintain healthy relationships as we age. The following are some helpful tips — condensed for this column — from Working Caregiver. You can find more details on their website workingcaregiver.com.