CGN Senior News Scott McKay

Loneliness has been described as “when one door is closed, but the ‘other one’ has yet to open,” or “an ‘inner worm’ that gnaws at the heart,” and it can appear like an uninvited guest at any time in our lives.

But circumstances we encounter as we get older, such as the loss of a life partner or difficulties with our hearing, seeing, and mobility, can make it easier to be more withdrawn and alone.