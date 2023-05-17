Loneliness has been described as “when one door is closed, but the ‘other one’ has yet to open,” or “an ‘inner worm’ that gnaws at the heart,” and it can appear like an uninvited guest at any time in our lives.
But circumstances we encounter as we get older, such as the loss of a life partner or difficulties with our hearing, seeing, and mobility, can make it easier to be more withdrawn and alone.
But we are social beings — meant to be with others. And although it may feel more comfortable just talking to ourselves (at least that person knows us), research has found that social engagement is better for both our physical and mental health. (Maybe because we find someone who will pick us up when we get down on ourselves!)
But if you are one of many who doesn’t find socializing easy or natural, and who reacts to a large group of strangers (meaning two or more) the same as you would to a dentist’s drill, you might find these suggestions helpful.
First, social encounters can be tricky, and if doesn’t go well, don’t interpret it as rejection or hostility — and then blame yourself. Focus on the positive and not on what you may have thought went wrong.
Second, it may be easier to meet new friends while attending an exercise class or another group activity — something you’ll have in common to talk about instead of having to start a conversation from scratch.
And last, but most important, give it a chance. Whether attending lunch at the senior center or a church service for the first time, most groups have established social relationships built over time. And although they’re open to new friendships, don’t expect them to welcome you like a long-lost rich uncle. Give yourself time to establish your own relationships. And as a rule of thumb, try it at least six times before you decide that it doesn’t work for you.
Life has much to offer during all stages of our lives. Get out, start conversations, and enjoy new friendships. You will discover new ideas and unique perspectives (some very unique!) and foster deeper connections with family, friends, and neighbors.
The “Getting to Know Dementia” class will be held at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday for six consecutive weeks starting May 25. As a participant, you will learn what happens when a brain is changing due to some form of dementia. You will also be introduced to the GEMS State model of the progression of dementia, which explains not only what is lost, but what is retained, and the Positive Approach to Care model developed by Teepa Snow. Teepa Snow has stated, “Dementia doesn’t rob someone of their dignity; it is our reaction to them that does.” To register contact Roni Hyde at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
