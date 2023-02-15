CGN Senior News Scott McKay

I should’ve mentioned this last week, but who wants to talk about taxes when you have a chance to talk about love and romance? Not me.

So, this week I’ll write about what people have been complaining about since they were first established in Egypt around 3000 B.C. But I’m always reminded without the income tax, we wouldn’t have critical services for millions of older adults: Meal programs, senior housing, transportation, and particularly long-term and in-home care services (which can be expensive!), all of which help older adults live with dignity and as independently as possible. As Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. said, “Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.”