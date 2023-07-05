We often believe an emergency will never happen and when it does — we are unprepared. But to save valuable possessions, and often lives, we need to be ready for the unexpected — particularly as older adults.
During emergencies, many older adults are at a higher risk for several reasons: Impaired mobility, chronic health conditions, limited social and economic resources, and lower technology use. And yet older adults are the least prepared for disasters: Only one-third have an emergency plan.
What should you do to be prepared? Follow these three steps: Make a plan, make a kit, and be informed so you are at least “2 Weeks Ready” for any emergency.
1. Make a plan. Include family and friends when making your plan and don’t forget to consider your physical limitations; how you will care for your pets; your arrangements with your caregivers; how and when to turn off your utilities; and how you will leave and where you will go if you have to evacuate.
Also, create a communication plan. Choose a contact person who will check on you during an emergency. Create a list of contact information for family members and friends to leave by your phone and to include in your Emergency Supply Kit. You may also want to designate an out-of-state contact person to call or text since it is often easier to make an out-of-state call than a local call from a disaster area. A simple message such as IMOK works well.
2. Make a Kit. There is a wealth of information online. One place you can start is at Oregon State University’s website beav.es/cascadiaprepare. And don’t forget to consider hearing aids, dentures, eyeglasses, mobility devices, and at least a seven-day supply of medications. And cash. If the power goes out, it will be hard if not impossible to use your credit card.
3. Be informed. If you haven’t already, register with your county’s Citizens Alert program to receive critical emergency notifications. In Oregon you can register at Oregon Alert at oralert.gov/. In Klickitat and Skamania Counties contact your county’s Emergency Management Department.
In my more than 43 years living in the Gorge, I have seen floods, winter storms, train derailments, and wildfires (but no tornadoes or hurricanes!) In these types of emergencies, government agencies aren’t always able to respond immediately, so personal preparedness is key. There is often little time to think: 20 minutes or less to decide what you need to take and what you must leave behind.
•••
It’s already July and I haven’t mentioned the six Farmer Markets in the Gorge where you can enjoy the fresh local produce and the works of Gorge artists. It is different than shopping at your local grocery store so here are a few quick tips to make it fun and easy.
1. Plan ahead. You can find a list of the vendors on each market’s website.
2. Bring your own bag. Or a mini cooler with a few damp paper towels inside to keep highly perishable items like fresh herbs and certain vegetables hydrated to prevent wilting.
3. Take the time to meet your local farmers and artists. Don’t be afraid to ask them questions about the items you are considering.
4. Try something new. Challenge yourself to try at least one new food item.
You can find information about the six Farmer Markets including times, locations, and a list of all the vendors at gorgegrown.com.
•••
The American actor associated with horror films based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and who did the voiceover in Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller” was Vincent Price. It’s another holiday so once again I’ll need to send in this column too early to mention everyone who sent in the correct answer. But I’ll catch up next week.
I’ll keep it simple for this week’s “Remember When” question. What product was first introduced in the 1890s and was advertised as “It Floats!” and “99 44⁄’00% Pure”? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or ship it with a clawfoot, cast iron bathtub.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying not to repeat myself. Until we meet again, for every question there is an answer; you just might not find it in your lifetime.
•••
“It’s never too late to become what you might have been.” — George Eliot
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Answer: Halfway — after which it would be running out!
