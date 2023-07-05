CGN Senior News Scott McKay

We often believe an emergency will never happen and when it does — we are unprepared. But to save valuable possessions, and often lives, we need to be ready for the unexpected — particularly as older adults.

During emergencies, many older adults are at a higher risk for several reasons: Impaired mobility, chronic health conditions, limited social and economic resources, and lower technology use. And yet older adults are the least prepared for disasters: Only one-third have an emergency plan.