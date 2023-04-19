CGN Senior News Scott McKay

When you get behind the wheel in your car, do you know how far back you should adjust your seat? Or what angle you should position the steering wheel? Or what you should consider when adjusting the mirrors? I don’t. I just do what feels comfortable without considering what might be safest.

Although the AARP Smart Driver Program improves our driver safety by addressing cognitive abilities and skills, we can also improve our safety by ensuring our cars are properly adjusted.