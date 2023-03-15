CGN Senior News Scott McKay

Have you fallen in the last year? If so, you are not alone. More than one in four people aged 65 years or older fall each year — and the risk of falling increases with age.

But why? Are they unavoidable, unfortunate accidents? Sometimes. But even if we can’t totally eliminate the risk of falling, there are common sense ways we all know to reduce the risk, but we often just don’t do them.